CORRECTED-Spain's Telefonica H1 core profit down 0.9 percent

(Corrects to first half in lede)

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 0.9 percent fall in first half core profit from a year earlier, as new improvements in the domestic market were again offset by currency pressures, especially in Latin America.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) was 8.1 billion euros ($9.50 billion) while net profit was 1.74 million euros compared to 1.6 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8526 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)