Telefonica confirms FY targets as Q2 core profit rises 1.6%

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica posted a 1.6% rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday and reiterated its targets for the full year, saying its average income per client was increasing.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) reached 4.44 billion euros ($4.94 billion), versus 4.24 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

An average of analyst forecasts collated by the company had pointed to OIBDA of 4.35 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)