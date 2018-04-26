Telefonica Q1 core profit down 3.9 pct on currency pressures

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica on Thursday posted a 3.9 percent fall in first quarter core profit from a year earlier, in line with analyst expectations, as improvements in the domestic market were offset by currency pressures.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) was 3.864 billion euros ($4.70 billion) while net profit was 837 million euros compared to 779 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8214 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer ; Editing by Paul Day)