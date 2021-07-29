Telefonica raises 2021 outlook after record quarterly profit

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica raised its outlook for the full year on Thursday, after posting a record net income of 7.74 billion euros ($9.17 billion).

Telefonica said it now expects revenue and core profit to be “stable” or see “a slight growth” in 2021. It had anticipated a “stabilisation” three months ago.

For the second quarter, the company posted core profit of 13.47 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Uttaresh.V)