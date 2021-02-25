UPDATE 3-Telefonica cuts dividend as pandemic crimps 2020 earnings

(Adds shares, analyst comment)

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica has cut its dividend after reporting a 10% fall in 2020 earnings even though the Spanish telecoms group expects its business to stabilise this year.

Telefonica, like European rivals, was already facing growth issues before the pandemic struck, and is focusing on expanding in Brazil, Britain, Spain and Germany and selling assets to cut debt and fund an upgrade to next-generation 5G networks.

It has cashed in on investor appetite for infrastructure, selling more than 30,000 mobile masts and a stake in its Chilean fibre optic network to help shrink its debt.

Telefonica UK’s business O2 is planning to merge with Virgin Media.

Investors welcomed the cut in the dividend to 0.30 euros per share on 2021 earnings from 0.40 in 2020 as a way to lighten a debt load which has weighed on Telefonica’s shares.

The stock rose more than 2%.

Analysts at Madrid-based CM Capital Markets said although a dividend cut was already expected by the market it was a positive measure to allow the group to strengthen its balance sheet.

They said the rise in the shares was also partly attributable to net income beating market expectations.

Telefonica’s debt now stands at around 2.6 times 2020 operating income, and Chief Executive Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said “the commitment to improvement does not stop there.” He said deals planned for 2021 would reduce debt by a further 9 billion euros.

Earnings improved later in 2020 as the initial impact of the health crisis and lockdowns eased, but the company still calculated it had lost 977 million euros ($1.19 billion) in operating income due to lower service revenue and handset sales.

Unfavourable exchange rates sheared off a further 1.2 billion euros, dragging operating income down 10% to 13.5 billion euros.

Alvarez-Pallete said he was expecting revenue and OIBDA to stabilise this year, and the ratio of capital expenditure to sales to settle at 15%.

“In 2020, we have been put to the test,” he said.