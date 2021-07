MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Telefonica said on Friday that it had awarded a contract for its Spanish 5G radio network to Nokia and Ericsson for the frequency bands 3.5GHZ and 700MHZ.

The mobile and broadband operator said that Nokia and Ericsson would share usage of the networks 50-50 each until 2026. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen)