Telefonica sales up 3.2 pct in Q4, FY OIBDA up 5.3 pct

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland on Wednesday reported sales revenues was up by 3.2 percent at 1.965 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2018, the best quarter in three years.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), the core earnings metric favoured by management, rose 5.3 percent in the full year to 1.94 billion euros.

More than 1 million contract customer accesses were added in 2018,Telefonica said , Germany’s No.3 mobile operator behind Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

Revenues in 2019 should be broadly stable before regulatory effects and adjusted OIBDA broadly stable to slightly positive.

It proposed a divided on 0.27 euros per share for 2018. ($1 = 0.8822 euros)