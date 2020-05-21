Discussing serious illnesses more challenging during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Talking about a serious illness such as cancer over the phone or by video during the coronavirus pandemic can be tough, but it’s doable, according to two geriatrics and palliative-care experts.

Doctors can have meaningful conversations with their patients and their families with careful planning and by responding to emotion, the two write in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Conversations about serious illness are really hard to have, even when they are done in person,” co-author Dr. Ashwin Kotwal of the University of California, San Francisco, told Reuters Health by email.

Emotionally-charged topics can come up, such as negative medical updates, decisions about ventilators or intensive care, and conversations about dying, hospice care and palliative care.

“Now many of these conversations are happening over video or telephone due to hospital visitor restrictions or infection precautions, and this brings unique challenges,” Dr. Kotwal said.

Dr. Kotwal and Dr. Lynn Flint of the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center wrote a brief guide to share the strategies they have learned during this time. They provide telepalliative care for patients with serious illnesses, which helps people who live in rural areas and nursing homes or can’t leave their home for an appointment.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, they noticed that serious illness communication might require a different approach. The key is to provide clear, open and supportive communication, Dr. Kotwal said.

In the guide, they write that the first step is careful preparation. Doctors should understand a patient’s ability to participate by phone or video, as well as the possible need for a translator and the patient’s preferences for including loved ones. Healthcare providers should also check whether patients can use equipment and if someone on the hospital staff needs to help.

Next, doctors need to build rapport and trust, which can be tough over phone and video, especially when hospital shifts rotate. The healthcare team can create continuity by including a primary-care provider, nurse or hospital staff member who regularly works with the patient.

Drs. Kotwal and Flint also recommend having several brief conversations rather than one long meeting, which allows everyone to ease into the conversation, troubleshoot problems with technology and take time with decisions.

Before conversations, doctors should set clear goals and create an agenda for themselves, whether that’s to share information, provide emotional support or make a decision. The authors point to several guides that discuss how to give bad news and talk about advance care planning. At the same time, they write, doctors should remain flexible, find points in the conversation to make transitions, regularly check for understanding by using summary statements, and focus on the patient when family members are also on the call.

Finally, doctors should be intentional about responding to emotion, especially since nonverbal cues are more difficult to convey over the phone or video. Healthcare providers, patients and loved ones alike may have heightened emotions during the pandemic, so it’s important to acknowledge signs of distress, such as crying, long pauses or repeated questions. Doctors can pause often and ask questions such as “Does that make sense?” or “Is it OK if I go on?” to include patients and others on the call.

“Explicitly acknowledge awkward or unclear moments when they occur,” Dr. Flint told Reuters Health by email. “If you can’t quite understand a patient’s response, ask them to repeat themselves and confirm that you understood what they said by repeating it back to them.”

Despite the barriers, phone and video calls are available and can allow doctors to communicate well with patients and their loved ones.

“At the beginning of the call, find out where they are and who is with them. Get a picture of that before you start,” said Dr. Anthony Back of the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Back has written about serious-illness communication, but was not involved with the new report.

“I’ve been on a number of video calls that have actually involved many more family members than we often see at the hospital,” he told Reuters Health by email. “One of the good consequences is that the patient’s larger circle of important people can be involved.”

SOURCE: bit.ly/2ZptHRB Annals of Internal Medicine, online May 14, 2020.