T-Systems exec to become Telekom Austria CEO in September

VIENNA, April 19 (Reuters) - T-Systems sales and services executive Thomas Arnoldner will replace Alejandro Plater as chief executive of Telekom Austria in September, the unit of Carlos Slim’s America Movil said on Thursday.

Plater will stay on the management board as chief operating officer, while Siegfried Mayrhofer remains finance chief, the company and the Austrian government said.

America Movil has a 51 percent stake in Telekom Austria, while Austrian state holding company OeBIB has 28.4 percent.

OeBIB and America Movil are proposing lawyer Edith Hlawati to join Telekom Austria’s board of directors and become chairwoman when Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer resigns at the annual meeting on May 30.

Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger praised Arnoldner’s years of experience in the sector as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Austria AG and most recently as executive board member at T-Systems Austria.

Arnoldner is a former local leader of the young conservatives wing of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party.

Plater had been CEO since August 2015. His contract runs until March 2020, according to the group’s website. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)