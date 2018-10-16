Telekom Austria reports 3 percent fall in Q3 operating profit

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A1 Telekom Austria reported a 3 percent fall in its third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, largely due to restructuring costs.

The company, the central and eastern European unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 185.1 million euros ($214.42 million) after 190.9 million euros in the previous year on a pro forma basis.

Pro forma figures include effects from mergers and acquisitions carried out between the beginning of last year’s period and the end of the reporting period and exclude investments in spectrum and acquisitions, the group said. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)