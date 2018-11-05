Deutsche Telekom to build electric car charging network in Germany

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom on Monday said it will launch a network of electric vehicle charging stations in Germany by adding power cables to existing fixed line and cable infrastructure boxes found on residential roads.

The company’s grey cable distribution boxes can be converted to charging stations that can supply 11 kilowatts of power, Deutsche Telekom said.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom aims to build 500 fast-charging electric car charging stations, capable of providing 150 kilowatts of energy, in the next three years.