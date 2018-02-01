REFILE-Telenor not seeking further offers for central, eastern Europe portfolio -CEO

(Corrects spelling of “eastern” in headline)

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor is not attempting to draw additional interest for its mobile phone companies in central and eastern Europe, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday, following last week’s announcement of an unsolicited offer.

The units in Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro make up one of three geographic clusters in Telenor’s portfolio, with the two others based in the Nordic region and Asia.

“It was an inbound interest and not something we initiated. Right now we are only assessing that inbound interest,” Sigve Brekke said in an interview, declining to identify the potential bidder.

“We’re not trying to go out and create a competition and we have not gotten any more offers either. So we’re only assessing that inbound offer ... It is interesting enough for us to spend a little bit time to assess,” he added.