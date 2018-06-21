FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018

UPDATE 1-Norway's competition watchdog to announce outcome of Telenor case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Competition Authority will on Thursday announce the outcome of an investigation of Telenor, the country’s largest telecoms provider, the watchdog said in a statement.

In 2016, the Competition Authority said it considered imposing a fine of 906 million Norwegian crowns ($110.71 million) on Telenor for alleged abuse of a dominant position.

The case concerned the planned introduction of a third mobile phone network in Norway to compete with those of Telenor and Sweden’s Telia Company, which the Norwegian company had resisted, the regulator said at the time.

Telenor has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

“We are awaiting information from the Competition Authority,” a Telenor spokesman said.

An announcement will be made by 0700 GMT (0900 CET), the watchdog said. ($1 = 8.1833 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Robert Birsel)

