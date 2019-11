OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s centre-right government will give up its right to sell a 20% stake in telecoms operator Telenor, it said in a statement on Friday.

Parliament authorised a plan in 2015 to allow the government to reduce its ownership in the group to 34% from the current 54%, but no action was taken to proceed with a sale. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair)