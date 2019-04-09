DNA chairman says to comment on Telenor valuation when formal bid is made

April 9 (Reuters) - The chairman of Finnish telecoms operator DNA will comment on Telenor’s bid for the firm when a formal offer to shareholders has been presented, he said on Tuesday.

“We have to see how the process continues,” DNA Chairman Pertti Korhonen told Reuters.

Telenor said earlier it had not spoken to DNA before announcing its 1.5 billion euro ($1.69 billion) deal to buy a 54-percent stake in the firm. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)