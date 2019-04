OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile operator Telenor has agreed to buy a 54-percent stake in Finnish telecoms firm DNA for 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion), it said on Tuesday.

The deal marks the entry of the Oslo-based company onto the Finnish market. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)