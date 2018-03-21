FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Norway's Telenor in 2.8 bln eur asset sale to Czech investor PPF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has agreed to sell its businesses in central and eastern Europe to privately held Czech investment group PPF for 2.8 billion euros ($3.44 billion), it said on Wednesday.

“The transaction includes Telenor’s wholly-owned mobile operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia and the technology service provider Telenor Common Operation,” the Norwegian company said in a statement.

Telenor plans to pay a special dividend of 4.40 crowns per share, the company added. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)

