OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Telenor is still interested in potential mergers and acquisitions following the failed merger of its Asian business with Malaysia’s Axiata , the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Wednesday.

“We will be looking at value creating opportunities,” Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference call.

He declined to elaborate on what those opportunities could be. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)