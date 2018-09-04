FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 4, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telenor Norway head leaves after dispute with Group CEO

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Telenor Norway Chief Executive Officer Berit Svendsen is leaving after a dispute about top positions in the group, Telenor said in a statement.

“I really hoped to continue working with Berit, while I was also clear that as leaders in Telenor, we must be prepared to rotate in the roles in order to increase the pool of competence and experience. It’s disappointing that we have not succeeded in finding a role that Berit wanted to take on,” Telenor Group CEO Sigve Brekke said.

The board expressed full confidence in Brekke.

“The Board of Telenor ASA is pleased with how the Group CEO has followed up on the Board’s plans to develop internal successor candidates,” chair of the board, Gunn Waersted, said.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.