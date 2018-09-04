UPDATE 1-Telenor Norway head leaves after failing to agree new role

(Adds quotes, details)

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The head of Telenor’s Norwegian operation is leaving the group after failing to agree a new role, as the company looks to develop a new wave of potential leaders in the face of a rapidly changing global telecoms market.

Oslo-listed Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile operators with around 178 million subscribers across Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s operations in Norway contributed about a quarter of the group’s total operating profit of 26.7 billion Norwegian crowns in 2017.

Berit Svendsen will be replaced as chief executive of Telenor Norway by Petter Furberg, executive president and a regional head for Emerging Asia, the company said in a statement.

Telnor said Berit had wanted to remain in Scandinavia but that the company wanted potential future leaders to gain broader experience, including exposure to the Norwegian market.

Rapid change in the global telecoms and media sectors as players look to pool services to drive revenue growth is reshaping the Nordic market.

Norwegian market leader Telenor is facing pressure in the country after Swedish operator Telia Company agreed in July to buy TDC’s Norwegian business in a $2.6 billion deal.

Gunn Waersted, Telenor’s chair of the board, praised Svendsen’s leadership for Telenor Norway’s “great results”, but said it was “a shame and very sad” that she declined the new roles offered to her.

“The Group CEO has really tried to accommodate her wishes,” Waersted said, expressing the full board’s support for Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke’s efforts to develop internal successor candidates.

Brekke said one of the positions offered to Svendsen was chair of the board for Telenor Norway.

“I really hoped to continue working with Berit, while I was also clear that as leaders in Telenor, we must be prepared to rotate in the roles in order to increase the pool of competence and experience,” he added.

Svendsen, who has had different roles since 1988, has been the CEO of Telenor Norway for seven years and has held an additional role of regional head of Scandinavia since March 2017.

“I leave Telenor full of pride over having positively contributed to the company’s development and growth through 30 years,” she said in the statement.

Kaaren Hilsen, former head of Telenor’s operations in Montenegro and Thailand, was appointed new chief executive of Telenor Sweden, Morten Karlsen Soerby will become acting regional head for Scandinavia. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Sunil Nair, Nerijus Adomaitis and Kirsten Donovan)