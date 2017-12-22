FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in a day

Norway's Telenor told to cut wholesale tariffs from Feb 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor must cut the wholesale price it charges from competitors for using its mobile phone network, the country’s telecoms regulator Nkom said on Friday.

The cut in tariffs paid by so-called mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) must be implemented from Feb. 1, it said.

“Prices charged by Telenor must be at a level that prevents a margin squeeze for those who rent space in the network,” Nkom said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

