OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor could see some impact from the coronavirus outbreak on hardware deliveries, but has of yet seen no impact on its business, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“Overall, we haven’t really seen the impact from the coronavirus on our business, and don’t expect that going forward,” CEO Sigve Brekke said at the company’s capital markets day. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Louise Heavens)