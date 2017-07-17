FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Telenor raises earnings margin outlook as Q2 core results beat
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 17, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a month ago

Telenor raises earnings margin outlook as Q2 core results beat

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor raised its outlook for 2017 earnings margins on Monday and posted second-quarter operating results above forecasts as it squeezed more margins from all its divisions.

The company now expects earnings margins of 38-39 percent in 2017, against a previous guidance for 37 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 12.7 billion crowns ($1.55 billion) from 11.38 billion crowns a year ago, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a result of 11.72 billion crowns.

"We were able to reduce our costs by 0.6 billion crowns and we saw margin expansion in all our business units," the firm said in a statement.

"The robustness of our Norwegian operation, the strong revenue growth in Bangladesh and the return to growth in Thailand were amongst the highlights for the quarter."

Telenor also launched a buyback programme for up to 2 percent of registered shares, representing up to 30 million shares.

Based on the closing price of the share on Friday, the buyback programme will mean a return of 4.3 billion crowns to shareholders, Telenor said.

The Norwegian state's stake in Telenor, worth 53.97 percent, will remain unchanged, said the firm.

$1 = 8.1891 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.