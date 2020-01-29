Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Telenor Q4 beats forecasts, sees 2-4% earnings growth in 2020

OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday and predicted its underlying earnings will revert to growth in 2020 after last year’s decline, the telecoms company said.

The firm’s October-December profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 17 percent year-on-year to 11.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts on average expected profits of 11.68 billion. ($1 = 8.9769 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

