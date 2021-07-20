Telenor quarterly profit misses consensus

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter adjusted operating earnings on Tuesday but slightly raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the April-June quarter fell to 12.35 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.38 billion) from 13.18 billion, missing the 12.7 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by Telenor. ($1 = 8.9672 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Niklas Pollard)