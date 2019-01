OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday and said earnings would grow more slowly in 2019 than last year.

Norway’s second-largest company, with 173 million customers in eight countries across Europe and Asia, raised its full-year dividend by about four percent, lagging analysts’ forecasts for a 36 percent increase. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)