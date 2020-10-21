UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor raises full-year outlook as Q3 earnings top estimates

(Adds quote, background)

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor on Wednesday raised its forecast for full-year core earnings after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as cost cuts outweighed a decline in revenue from core operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for July-Sept rose 4% year-on-year to 14.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.58 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 14.1 billion crowns.

Telenor, active in nine countries across Europe and Asia, said it now expects its organic EBITDA to rise this year by low single digits, compared with its previous forecast of flat year-on-year growth.

However, the company maintained a prediction for low single digit percentage decline in annual subscription and traffic revenue, as well as a forecast that capital expenditure would amount to around 13% of sales for the full year.

“Telenor’s third quarter results highlight the strength of our operating model, which provides flexibility in managing operations of critical services during uncertain times,” Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said.