April 12 (Reuters) - Telenor ASA said in a statement:

* TELENOR’S NORWAY UNIT WINS BANE NOR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MOBILE AND TELEPHONY SERVICES TO THE RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY FOR 5 YEARS WITH POSSIBLE 3-YEAR EXTENSION

* DEAL’S ESTIMATED VALUE IS NOK 100 MLN-150 MLN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)