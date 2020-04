MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico’s largest broadcaster, has implemented an “aggressive” cost reduction plan that includes a freeze in new hires and salary increases, the group’s co-chief executive Alfonso de Angoitia said on Tuesday.

Angoitia added that he would take a pay cut, along with his fellow co-chief executive. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Chizu Nomiyama)