March 13, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated a day ago

Mexico's Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Televisa said on Tuesday it had sold its 50 percent stake in shopping channel Televisa CJ Grand, as new management sells off non-core parts of the company.

Televisa said it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the joint venture with Korea’s CJ O Shopping Ltd.

The company, whose two co-chief executives took over in January, sold it’s stakes in Spanish media group Imagina and Editorial Atlantida, an Argentine publishing group, in February. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)

