MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported net profit of 978 million pesos ($52.3 million) in the third quarter, down 3.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, as the company faced higher costs.

Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, also posted net sales of 25 billion pesos during the three-month period, which ended in September. ($1 = 18.7175 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)