July 9, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican broadcaster Televisa's second-qtr profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Monday reported a net profit of 4.297 billion pesos ($216.22 million) in the second quarter, about three times its profits from the same period a year earlier.

The company attributed the jump in profits to the sale of its stake in Spanish media group Imagina.

Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster by far, also posted net sales of 26.7 billion pesos during the three-month period, which ended in June.

($1= 19.8730 pesos as of June 30)

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Anthony Esposito

