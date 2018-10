MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa’s executives said on Friday that a strategic review of company is ongoing, stressing they will only do deals that make sense for shareholders.

Televisa has previously said it is considering whether to spin off parts of the company. On Thursday the company reported a 3.6 percent decline in net profit for the third quarter as costs rose. (Reporting by Julia Love Editing by Christine Murray)