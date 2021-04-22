UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa trims losses in Q1 on partnership profit, lower expenses

(Updates with details, background)

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico’s largest broadcaster, trimmed its losses in the first quarter this year, it reported on Thursday, driven by profit from partnerships and reduced financial expenses.

The company posted a net loss of 584 million pesos ($29 million) in the January-to-March period, compared to a steeper net loss of 9.7 billion pesos the same period a year earlier. Televisa reported quarterly revenue of 23.9 billion pesos, up 2.6% year-on-year.

Compared with last year, the net loss was eased by a favorable exchange rate, reduced financial costs, and an additional 570 million pesos in operating income, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

The reduced losses were somewhat offset, however, by a decrease in income tax benefits, additional expenses and an increase of depreciation and amortization. ($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres Editing by Chris Reese)