UPDATE 1-Televisa CEO says no spinoffs, shares slump

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa has concluded that a spinoff of business units would not benefit shareholders, the company’s co-chief executive said on an investor call on Friday, sending shares in company tumbling more than 5 percent.

However, Alfonso de Angoitia, Televisa’s co-CEO, indicated that the company was still open to deals.

Last year, Televisa said it was considering spinning off certain business units, in particular its cable division.

De Angoitia said the company closely studied the possibility, including analyzing the models of its peers in the United States, but decided Televisa was more valuable as a whole.

“What we have found is that vertical integration and consolidation are two of the most important dynamics that companies are pursuing,” said de Angoitia, who took the reins last year from longtime chief executive Emilio Azcarraga.

“We concluded that a partial or complete separation ... will not produce shareholder value and would have a negative impact on our competitive position,” he said. (Reporting by Julia Love Editing by Dave Graham and Tom Brown)