Jerry Seinfeld defeats 'Comedians in Cars' copyright theft appeal

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of Jerry Seinfeld in a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” saying a former colleague waited too long to sue the comedian.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan agreed with a lower court judge that Seinfeld had rejected Christian Charles’ copyright claim twice in 2012, starting the clock on the three-year statute of limitations. It said that made the February 2018 lawsuit too late.

