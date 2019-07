LOS ANGELES, July 9 (Reuters) - Reruns of the popular television sitcom “Friends” will move in spring 2020 from Netflix Inc to a new streaming service from AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia called HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

The service also will include original programming from producers including Reese Witherspoon and shows from the Warner Bros library. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by G Crosse)