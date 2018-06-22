FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 12:33 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED-ABC announces 'Roseanne' spinoff TV series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month of cancellation in paragraph 3)

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcast network ABC has ordered a 10-episode spinoff of comedy “Roseanne” without creator Roseanne Barr, the channel said on Thursday.

Other original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will appear in the show, which will be called “The Conners,” ABC said in a statement.

ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, canceled “Roseanne” in May after Barr made a racial slur in a tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized for the comment.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Leslie Adler

