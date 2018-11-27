'SpongeBob SquarePants' animated series creator dies at age 57

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The creator of the animated TV series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Stephen Hillenburg, has died at the age of 57, the Nickelodeon television network said on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family,” Nickelodeon said in a statement.

Hillenburg said in 2017 that he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Tom Brown)