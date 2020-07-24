Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2020 / 8:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (Reuters) - The opening night of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Co’s ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday.

An average of 4 million viewers watched the New York Yankees visit defending champions the Washington Nationals, the first game of a season delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN said in a statement. Nearly 2.8 million tuned in to see the San Francisco Giants battle the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below