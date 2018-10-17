Roseanne's absence cuts audience 43 pct for ABC comedy -ratings

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The television audience for the ABC comedy “The Conners” fell about 43 percent without star Roseanne Barr, ratings data showed on Wednesday.

Some 10.5 million viewers watched Tuesday’s premiere of “The Conners,” according to Nielsen data, compared with the 18.4 million Americans who tuned into the revival of “Roseanne” in March.

“Roseanne,” which was ABC’s biggest hit last season, was canceled in May after Barr posted a racist tweet. Her character was killed off through an accidental opioid overdose in the first episode of the spinoff show “The Conners.” (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)