Sweden's Telia buys Bonnier's TV unit in SEK 9.2 billion deal

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Telia Company said on Friday it had signed a deal to buy Bonnier’s Broadcasting business for 9.2 billion crowns ($1.03 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, with a potential additional amount of maximum 1 billion crowns, as it seeks to boost its TV content.

The Nordic and Baltic telecoms operator had previuosly confirmed it was in talks with the Swedish media group to buy the unit.

A source told Reuters late on Thursday that Telia had pushed for a deal valued below the 10-12 billion Swedish crown range that local media reported in May. ($1 = 8.9006 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)