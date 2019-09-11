Nordic telecom group Telia names CFO Christian Luiga as acting CEO

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Telia Company said on Wednesday it had appointed current chief financial officer Christian Luiga as acting chief executive while the process of recruiting a permanent CEO was ongoing.

The Swedish group’s CEO Johan Dennelind unexpectedly announced his resignation in August.

Telia said Dennelind would remain at the company’s disposal until he leaves during 2020.

“He will act as an advisor in the closing of the acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting and in other important company issues,” Telia said in a statement.