Sweden's Telia appoints TDC head Kirkby as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia said late on Thursday it had appointed Allison Kirkby, the chief executive of Danish telecoms firm TDC, as its new CEO.

Telia, in which the Swedish state owns 38%, had been looking for a new CEO since Johan Dennelind, who took the helm in 2013 and oversaw growth include a push into television - unexpectedly resigned in August.

“Allison possesses all the qualities that has been on our list of requirements during the recruitment process,” Telia Chairman Marie Ehrling, who herself is due to step down in the coming months, said in a statement.

“She has a solid industry experience from both telecom and media, a strong drive to implement change, a visionary approach and a strong focus on growth.”

Kirkby had a successful three-year stint as CEO of Telia rival Tele2 between 2015 and 2018, a period during which Tele2 shares easily outperformed those of Telia.

Kirkby, who has had been the top executive at TDC for just a year, will start her new job during the second quarter of 2020.

Christian Luiga will stay on as acting CEO until Kirby joins and then return to his role as group CFO, the company said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)