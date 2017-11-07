FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telia says to assess options after Latvia says no LMT-Lattelecom merger
November 7, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 40 minutes

BRIEF-Telia says to assess options after Latvia says no LMT-Lattelecom merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company:

** Said in a statement would assess its options in Latvia after the Latvian government on Tuesday decided to reject a proposed merger of Latvian operators LMT and Lattelecom

** Telia owns 60.3 pct in mobile operator LMT and 49 pct in fixed network firm Lattelecom, Latvian state owns the remainder

** Said Latvian government had rejected solutions recommended by independent consultants and its own inter-ministerial working group

** “Telia Company will now take stock of the situation and the details of the government’s decision and assess its options,” Telia said in the statement

** Said has “over the past decade...put forward every single option to the government – to buy, to sell, to merge and different ownership structures, which have now all been rejected” (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

