FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 20, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telia Q2 core profit in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company reported on Friday second-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations and said it had agreed to buy Swedish Bonnier Broadcasting for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion).

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 6.44 billion crowns ($724 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.03 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.44 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.9010 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.