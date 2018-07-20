Telia Q2 core profit in line with expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company reported on Friday second-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations and said it had agreed to buy Swedish Bonnier Broadcasting for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion).

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 6.44 billion crowns ($724 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.03 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.44 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.9010 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)