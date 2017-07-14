FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telia says one-off items to impact Q2 earnings
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 14, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a month ago

Telia says one-off items to impact Q2 earnings

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Friday it expected a negative impact of 1.2 billion crowns ($144 million) on its second-quarter operating profit in continuing operations due capital losses and other one-off items.

Telia said the items included a capital loss from the divestment of Turkcell shares. It also booked write-downs in its discontinued operations for its holdings in central Asia, primarily in Uzbekistan.

In total, it said it saw a negative impact of 2 billion crowns on net income within discontinued operations in the quarter, it added.

Telia publishes its second-quarter report on July 20. ($1 = 8.3536 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

