Telia Q1 core profit just beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia reported on Friday first-quarter core earnings slightly above market expectations and raised its guidance for cash flow this year.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 6.50 million Swedish crowns ($771.8 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.15 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.32 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.