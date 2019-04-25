Telia Q1 core profit rises, stands by 2019 outlook

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company’s posted a rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, heavily affected by a positive impact from the implementation IFRS 16 accounting standards, and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7.47 billion Swedish crowns ($792.2 million)excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.50 billion a year ago.

Excluding the positive impact from IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA, on a like-for-like basis regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 4 percent from a year ago.

Telia warned investors last month that its core profit would fall more in the first quarter than in the last quarter of 2018 due to a slowdown in its main Nordic markets. ($1 = 9.4299 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)