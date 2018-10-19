Telia Q3 core profit beats forecast, raises guidance

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company reported on Friday third-quarter core earnings above market expectations and raised its profit guidance for this year.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 6.98 billion Swedish crowns ($773 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.56 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 6.77 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia raised its forecast for full-year adjusted EBITDA to slightly above the 2017 level from in line with or slightly above the 2017 level. ($1 = 9.0340 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)